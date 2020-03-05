Mother Tabitha's 2020 Walk for Life Testimony

"I know God has forgiven me for taking my little girl’s life, but I also know I will never completely forgive myself. My hope is that by exposing my deep dark secret to the world that through the … More

"I know God has forgiven me for taking my little girl’s life, but I also know I will never completely forgive myself. My hope is that by exposing my deep dark secret to the world that through the grace of God, my words might touch at least one women's heart and change her mind about abortion." Mother Tabitha's Walk for Life Testimony