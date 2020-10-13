Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
15
The Latin Mass Explained and Demonstrated for Priests
jili22
8 hours ago
Instructional video created at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in 2003. Video recorded and edited by Bart Biechele and Michael Sestak. Priest: Fr. Wolfgang Goettler Server: Michael Sestak
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up