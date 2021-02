2017 Holy Face Feast Day. This year, the feast is celebrated on the 28 February, 2017 (Shrove Tuesday). "Every time My Face is contemplated I will pour out My Love into the hearts of those persons, … More

"Every time My Face is contemplated I will pour out My Love into the hearts of those persons, and by means of My Holy Face the salvation of many souls will be obtained." (Our Lord Jesus Christ to Sister Pierina)

the Golden Arrow prayer

The Feast of the Holy Face was established by Pope Pius XII upon Shrove Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent).

2017 Holy Face Feast Day.This year, the feast is celebrated on theOur Lord, in visions to Sister Marie of Saint Peter , requested that a devotion to His Holy Face be established. He gave heras a remedy to the "poisoned arrows" of blasphemy. Later, Sister Pierina, was urged to spread the devotion, and to have a medal cast.Two miraculous images are associated with the Holy Face Devotion - Veronica's Veil , said to be the cloth used by Saint Veronica to wipe the face of Jesus during his passion; and the Holy Shroud of Turin , believed by the faithful to be burial cloth of Christ, which despite being the most scientifically studied object ever, still baffles scientists.Devotion to the Holy Face centres around the Consecration of the Home, as confirmed by Saint Pius X . As revealed to Sister Pierina , Tuesday is a day of reparation to the Holy Face, in front of the Blessed Sacrament. With the wearing of the medal , (or Holy Face Scapular), one completes the consecration to the Holy Face, and gains the blessings promised.