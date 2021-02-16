PRAYER OF REPARATION IN PRAISE OF THE HOLY NAME OF GOD ENTITLED "

THE GOLDEN ARROW"

May the most Holy, most Sacred, most Adorable,Most Incomprehensible and Ineffable Name of GodBe always Praised, Blessed, Loved, Adored and Glorified,In Heaven, on Earth and in Hell,By all the Creatures of God,And by the Sacred Heart of Our Lord Jesus Christ,In the most Holy Sacrament of the …