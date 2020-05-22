From Holy Communion to Corona-Communion (Pictures)

More pictures of a distribution of Corona-Communion:

Holy Family Parish in Stow, Ohio, purchased a plastic screen with a slot through which Corona Communion is distributed (article’s picture).• The Italian standard for distributing Communion are one-way plastic gloves.• Cologne Cardinal Woelki distributes Communion behind a plastic wall.• Mainz Bishop Kohlgraf's Communion self-service in plastic boxes.• German parish serves Communion on porcelain cake plates.• Bishops around the world recommend distributing Communion with sugar tongs or tweezers.