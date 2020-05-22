From Holy Communion to Corona-Communion (Pictures)

Holy Family Parish in Stow, Ohio, purchased a plastic screen with a slot through which Corona Communion is distributed (article’s picture).
More pictures of a distribution of Corona-Communion:
• The Italian standard for distributing Communion are one-way plastic gloves.
• Cologne Cardinal Woelki distributes Communion behind a plastic wall.
• Mainz Bishop Kohlgraf's Communion self-service in plastic boxes.
• German parish serves Communion on porcelain cake plates.
• Bishops around the world recommend distributing Communion with sugar tongs or tweezers.
