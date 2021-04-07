All In by Porter Moser Porter Moser—the new head coach of Oklahoma men’s basketball team and one of the most inspiring and driven basketball coaches today—offers a practical and motivating guide to … More





Porter Moser—the new head coach of Oklahoma men’s basketball team and one of the most inspiring and driven basketball coaches today—offers a practical and motivating guide to help build character, transform failure into success, find purpose, and live an authentic life through energy and positivity. All In by Porter MoserPorter Moser—the new head coach of Oklahoma men’s basketball team and one of the most inspiring and driven basketball coaches today—offers a practical and motivating guide to help build character, transform failure into success, find purpose, and live an authentic life through energy and positivity. loyolapress.com/all-in