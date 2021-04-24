Bust of Pope St John Paul II vandalised in Paris | SW NEWS | 239

The Polish Catholic community in France is in shock over the vandalising of a statue of Pope St John Paul the Second. The bust of the saint in front of the Polish church of the Assumption near Place de Concorde in Paris was smeared with red paint by an unknown person on Monday. Asia Bibi appeals to Pakistan government to repeal blasphemy law Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian who was on death row for eight years on blasphemy charges, has appealed to the government of her home country to repeal the law, which is used to target Christians. During a Zoom presentation on the Religious Freedom in the World report on Tuesday, April 20, Bibi said the Pakistan authorities should either abolish the law or prevent its abuse. Church closes schools, universities in Haiti demanding release of abducted priests, nuns Demanding the release of the abducted priests, nuns and laypeople in Haiti, the catholic bishops’ conference and the conference of religious have announced the closure of all schools and universities run by the Church until April 23. The abduction took place on April 11 when the group was travelling to take part in the installation of one of the priests as the new vicar of a parish. Tennessee House passes bill mandating burial, cremation for aborted babies The House of Representatives in the US state of Tennessee has advanced a bill that mandates medical providers to bury or cremate the bodies of aborted babies. The legislation was passed on Monday, April 19 and it is slated for a vote at the Senate. Pro-life supporters as well as lawmakers have hailed the bill, saying it preserves human dignity. Church to conduct special prayer marathon in May Imploring the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary to end the pandemic, the Church will conduct a special rosary marathon in the month of May. This was announced on April 21 by the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelisation. Canadian Church to observe annual ‘Week for Life and the Family’ Ahead of the annual ‘Week for Life and the Family,’ the Church in Canada is inviting families to rekindle the mission of evangelization entrusted in baptism. With the theme “Family, the Domestic Church: A Sign of Hope and Life,” this year’s Week for Life and the Family will be observed from May 9 – 16. Top prelates to attend Budapest International Eucharistic Congress Eminent Catholic leaders and theologians from around the globe will participate in the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress which will be held in Budapest in Hungary from September 5 to 12.