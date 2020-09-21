Clicks53
The Pandemic is a Portal, a Future where the Global Goals are achieved
The goal of the Globalists is to destroy the old world in order to rebuild a new one on the ruins of the old. "Solve et Coagula". It is an old maxim of alchemy, "dissolve and coagulate", and it …More
The goal of the Globalists is to destroy the old world in order to rebuild a new one on the ruins of the old. "Solve et Coagula". It is an old maxim of alchemy, "dissolve and coagulate", and it means that something must first be decomposed or destroyed in order to later be able to be rebuild or to compose something new. "Solve et coagula" is therefore to destroy something in order to rebuild something anew. Like the Hindu god Shiva -Creator and Destroyer of the world- whose statue is permanently exhibited in the square of the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, commonly known by the acronym CERN.
"Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. Right now, nothing could be worse than a return to normality. It’s time to reimagine a new future where the #GlobalGoals are all achieved. In September, world leaders will meet virtually for the UN General Assembly which marks 5 years since the Goals were agreed. Let’s keep the pressure up so they turn things around. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and create a better future."
With special thanks to the team that made this film possible:
Words: Arundhati Roy Director: Philip Davies at Battlecat Studios battlecatstudios.com Music: ‘Dark Departure’ composed by Biggi Hilmars biggihilmars.com Voice: Amaka Okafor Music Supervision: Sophie Urquhart at Tin Drum Music tindrummusic.co.uk Sound Design: Coda to Coda #BetterFuture #SustainableDevelopmentGoals In 2015, world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals (officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs).
These goals have the power to create a better world by 2030, by ending poverty, fighting inequality and addressing the urgency of climate change. Guided by the Goals, it is now up to all of us, governments, businesses, civil society and the general public to work together to build a better future for everyone.
More about the Global Goals initiative here globalgoals.org
"Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. Right now, nothing could be worse than a return to normality. It’s time to reimagine a new future where the #GlobalGoals are all achieved. In September, world leaders will meet virtually for the UN General Assembly which marks 5 years since the Goals were agreed. Let’s keep the pressure up so they turn things around. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and create a better future."
With special thanks to the team that made this film possible:
Words: Arundhati Roy Director: Philip Davies at Battlecat Studios battlecatstudios.com Music: ‘Dark Departure’ composed by Biggi Hilmars biggihilmars.com Voice: Amaka Okafor Music Supervision: Sophie Urquhart at Tin Drum Music tindrummusic.co.uk Sound Design: Coda to Coda #BetterFuture #SustainableDevelopmentGoals In 2015, world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals (officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs).
These goals have the power to create a better world by 2030, by ending poverty, fighting inequality and addressing the urgency of climate change. Guided by the Goals, it is now up to all of us, governments, businesses, civil society and the general public to work together to build a better future for everyone.
More about the Global Goals initiative here globalgoals.org