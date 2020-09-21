The Pandemic is a Portal, a Future where the Global Goals are achieved

The goal of the Globalists is to destroy the old world in order to rebuild a new one on the ruins of the old. "Solve et Coagula". It is an old maxim of alchemy, "dissolve and coagulate", and it … More

The goal of the Globalists is to destroy the old world in order to rebuild a new one on the ruins of the old. "Solve et Coagula". It is an old maxim of alchemy, "dissolve and coagulate", and it means that something must first be decomposed or destroyed in order to later be able to be rebuild or to compose something new. "Solve et coagula" is therefore to destroy something in order to rebuild something anew. Like the Hindu god Shiva -Creator and Destroyer of the world- whose statue is permanently exhibited in the square of the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, commonly known by the acronym CERN.

Right now, nothing could be worse than a return to normality. It’s time to reimagine a new future where the #GlobalGoals are all achieved. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and create a better future." "Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew.In September, world leaders will meet virtually for the UN General Assembly which marks 5 years since the Goals were agreed. Let’s keep the pressure up so they turn things around.