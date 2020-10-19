Archbishop Cordileone reciting Exorcism in front of Planned Parenthood

Archbishop Cordileone reciting an exorcism prayer in front of the entrance at the San Rafael Planned Parenthood (October 18). He also blessed the outside of the facility with holy water while … More

This is after he recited the exorcism prayer at the desecrated site of the fallen St. Junipero Serra statue and after celebrating Mass in the Mission San Rafael, the Archangel. This all occurred this morning. A group of about 50 people including , the Archbishop, Father Kyle Faller, Father John Pederitt and 3 other priest and 2 sisters from St. Theresa of Calcutta's order marched approximately 5 blocks from St. Raphael's Mission Church to Planned Parenthood.