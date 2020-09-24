Clicks48

Feminism taught women to become men.

HerzMariae
Feminism taught women to hold off getting married and pursue higher education and careers instead. Essentially, they were told to become men. In order to do this, they were taught that they must become liberated with your bodies and enjoy sex outside of marriage (fornication) by using birth control.
Tesa
Love begins with truth. Telling people murder is okay is not love. It’s hate - hate for the innocent victim, and hate for the soul who will go to hell if they do not repent of what they have done.
