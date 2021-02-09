Principal of the Year 2020-2021 | Elise Heil, Sacred Heart School | Archdiocese of Washington Congratulations to the 2021 ADW Principal of the Year, Elise Heil of Sacred Heart School in Washington, … More





Congratulations to the 2021 ADW Principal of the Year, Elise Heil of Sacred Heart School in Washington, D.C. Ms. Heil has blessed the community of Sacred Heart School with her many gifts and talents for over 10 years, and we are pleased to honor her with this distinguished award.