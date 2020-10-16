Clicks26
Blessed Józef Jankowski - October 16
Also known as
prisoner 16895
Memorial
16 October
12 June as one of the 108 Martyrs of World War II
Profile
Second of eight children of Robert and Michalina Jankowski. Joined the Pallottines in 1929, making his final vows on 5 August 1931. Ordained on 2 August 1936 in the archdiocese of Gniezno, Poland. Particularly involved in ministry to children and young people, working as a chaplain and catechist in schools in the area of Ołtarzew, Poland. Seminary treasurer and director of novices on 31 March 1941. Had a devotion to Saint Teresa of Avila who inspired his interior spiritual life. Tortured and martyred in the Nazi persecutions.
Born
17 November 1910 in Czyczkowy, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Poland
Died
beaten to death by a guard on 16 October 1941 in the prison camp at Oswiecim (Auschwitz), Malopolskie, occupied Poland
Venerated
26 March 1999 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
13 June 1999 by Pope John Paul II in Warsaw, Poland
Patronage
Ołtarzew, Poland
Ozarów Mazowiecki, Poland
catholicsaints.info/blessed-jozef-jankowski/
