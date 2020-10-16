Blessed Józef Jankowski - October 16

Also known as prisoner 16895 Memorial 16 October 12 June as one of the 108 Martyrs of World War II Profile Second of eight children of Robert and Michalina Jankowski. Joined the Pallottines in … More





prisoner 16895

Memorial



16 October

12 June as one of the 108 Martyrs of World War II

Profile



Second of eight children of Robert and Michalina Jankowski. Joined the Pallottines in 1929, making his final vows on 5 August 1931. Ordained on 2 August 1936 in the archdiocese of Gniezno, Poland. Particularly involved in ministry to children and young people, working as a chaplain and catechist in schools in the area of Ołtarzew, Poland. Seminary treasurer and director of novices on 31 March 1941. Had a devotion to Saint Teresa of Avila who inspired his interior spiritual life. Tortured and martyred in the Nazi persecutions.



Born



17 November 1910 in Czyczkowy, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Poland

Died



beaten to death by a guard on 16 October 1941 in the prison camp at Oswiecim (Auschwitz), Malopolskie, occupied Poland

Venerated



26 March 1999 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)

Beatified



13 June 1999 by Pope John Paul II in Warsaw, Poland

Patronage



Ołtarzew, Poland

Ozarów Mazowiecki, Poland

catholicsaints.info/blessed-jozef-jankowski/ Also known asprisoner 16895Memorial16 October12 June as one of the 108 Martyrs of World War IIProfileSecond of eight children of Robert and Michalina Jankowski. Joined the Pallottines in 1929, making his final vows on 5 August 1931. Ordained on 2 August 1936 in the archdiocese of Gniezno, Poland. Particularly involved in ministry to children and young people, working as a chaplain and catechist in schools in the area of Ołtarzew, Poland. Seminary treasurer and director of novices on 31 March 1941. Had a devotion to Saint Teresa of Avila who inspired his interior spiritual life. Tortured and martyred in the Nazi persecutions.Born17 November 1910 in Czyczkowy, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, PolandDiedbeaten to death by a guard on 16 October 1941 in the prison camp at Oswiecim (Auschwitz), Malopolskie, occupied PolandVenerated26 March 1999 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)Beatified13 June 1999 by Pope John Paul II in Warsaw, PolandPatronageOłtarzew, PolandOzarów Mazowiecki, Poland