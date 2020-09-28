The Pope ‘needs George Pell back’ to clean up the Vatican: Andrew Bolt

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says despite not being offered a job, Cardinal George Pell should be given a role in “cleaning up the Vatican” amid the resignation of a senior Cardinal. Cardinal Pell will … More

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says despite not being offered a job, Cardinal George Pell should be given a role in “cleaning up the Vatican” amid the resignation of a senior Cardinal.Cardinal Pell will return to the Vatican this week after nearly three years away following his imprisonment and then release from jail, having his convictions overturned on child sexual abuse charges.The Cardinal – who was put in charge of cleaning up corruption in the Vatican - is apparently only returning to empty his Vatican apartment, but there is no return date to Australia.It comes as Cardinal Angelo Becciu has been forced to resign after reportedly engaging in numerous dodgy financial deals.Becciu denies any wrongdoing.“Now it's Pell who is free and Becciu who has fallen,” Mr Bolt said.“I understand the Pope has not offered him a job, but the Pope's authority has been rocked by this scandal.“It would make sense to show he's serious about fighting corruption by giving Pell some role on cleaning up the Vatican where Pell still has a lot of prestige.“Pell returns to Rome and the Vatican and while he may not want a new job, his church needs him.“It is the time for all good men in the Vatican to step up. And Pell – for all the attempts to destroy him in the media in Australia and in Melbourne in particular – Pell is one of the good guys.”