240. The world needs to hear

Let’s ask God, it’s as simple as that:“O Lord of hosts, restore us; Let your face shine upon us, that we may be saved.” Psalm 80, verse 4The world needs to hear that. Come Jesus, deliver us! Let’s believe that he saves us, that he can save our children and the multitude of people who need to experience eternal salvation.Let’s continue our journey toward Jesus, even if sometimes we think we’re not progressing and we also think that the world isn’t moving forward. All the reasons are good for putting one foot in front of the other. With confidence in Jesus, let’s continue for the salvation of the world and for the glory of God.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas