During the Korean War, a young girl nearly frozen to death is saved by Suleyman, a sergeant in the Turkish Brigade, who gives her the nickname Ayla. The two form a friendship despite the language barrier between them, but are torn apart when Suleyman must return home.



Ayla: The Daughter of War (Turkish: Ayla) is a 2017 Turkish drama film directed by Can Ulkay. It was selected as the Turkish entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.