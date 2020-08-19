Fjodor M. Dostojewski - Grand Inquisitor

A rare version 1975 of The Grand Inquisitor from Dostojewki's "The Brothers Karamazov" produced by the Open University. Inquisitor: John Gielgud, Prisoner: Michael Feast, Other characters: Victor … More

A rare version 1975 of The Grand Inquisitor from Dostojewki's "The Brothers Karamazov" produced by the Open University. Inquisitor: John Gielgud, Prisoner: Michael Feast, Other characters: Victor Hooper & Mark Ezra, John Dolan, Translation: Jeremy Brooks & Kitty Hunter Blair, Costumes: Brian Cox, Make-up: Maggie Webb, Produced by Richard Argent