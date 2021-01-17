No Benevolence: Vienna Cardinal Calls Trump a Liar

Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 75, published on Heute.at (January 14) his version of the stolen US elections.For him, the January 6 Capitol protestors were “seduced” by President Trump who had observed that the US presidential elections were manipulated. In the last four years, the US media oligarchs and the Democratic Party have been saying the same, but Schönborn never complained.Without evidence, he accuses Trump of “lies that led to violence.” Schönborn moralises, “This is what happens when truth is no longer distinguished from lies. What a warning against the power of lies!” Liberal cardinals certainly know something about lies.Heute.at ridiculed Schönborn by illustrating the op-ed with his picture carrying the following caption, “The cardinal as we know him: smiling benevolently.”