Palm Sunday to Easter, Pope Francis leads Holy Week 2021 during lockdown | EWTN Vaticano

For the second year running in Rome, Holy Week was celebrated under lockdown. The streets and squares were empty, however an atmosphere of hope reigned inside the Churches awaiting the resurrection of the Lord. This year the Churches in Rome were open for the faithful.