April 21 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 8,1b-8. There broke out a severe persecution of the Church in Jerusalem, and all were scattered throughout the countryside of Judea and … More

April 21 The First Reading breski1



Acts of the Apostles 8,1b-8.

There broke out a severe persecution of the Church in Jerusalem, and all were scattered throughout the countryside of Judea and Samaria, except the Apostles.

Devout men buried Stephen and made a loud lament over him.

Saul, meanwhile, was trying to destroy the church; entering house after house and dragging out men and women, he handed them over for imprisonment.

Now those who had been scattered went about preaching the word.

Thus Philip went down to (the) city of Samaria and proclaimed the Messiah to them.

With one accord, the crowds paid attention to what was said by Philip when they heard it and saw the signs he was doing.

For unclean spirits, crying out in a loud voice, came out of many possessed people, and many paralyzed and crippled people were cured.

There was great joy in that city.



Psalms 66(65),1-3a.4-5.6-7a.

Shout joyfully to God, all the earth,

sing praise to the glory of his name;

proclaim his glorious praise.

Say to God, “How tremendous are your deeds!”



“Let all on earth worship and sing praise to you,

sing praise to your name!”

Come and see the works of God,

his tremendous deeds among the children of Adam.



He has changed the sea into dry land;

through the river they passed on foot;

therefore let us rejoice in him.

He rules by his might forever.