Clicks21
O Adonai "O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm." – the …More
O Adonai
"O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm." – the Magnificat antiphon for 18 December. Stained glass window from Chartres Cathedral.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
"O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm." – the Magnificat antiphon for 18 December. Stained glass window from Chartres Cathedral.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr