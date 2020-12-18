 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
LawrenceOP-Fan
O Adonai "O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm." – the …More
O Adonai

"O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm." – the Magnificat antiphon for 18 December. Stained glass window from Chartres Cathedral.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
