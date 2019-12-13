 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
A Harvard Professor's Conversion to Catholicism | Roy Schoeman | Jesus, My Savior

Meet Roy Schoeman, a former Professor at Harvard Business School, as he speaks about his acceptance of atheism when he went to university and how it dragged him into a pit of hopelessness. He shares how God personally intervened in his life in a miraculous way. Now working as a catholic speaker and inspiring thousands of believers and nonbelievers with his story, he has found the true meaning of life and the overflowing ocean of God's Love.
