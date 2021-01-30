222. Offer Jesus

God hears what is said by some people:“You have defied me in word, says the Lord, yet you ask, ‘What have we spoken against you?’ You have said, ‘It is vain to serve God, and what do we profit by keeping his command, and going about in penitential dress in awe of the Lord of hosts?’” Malachi, chapter 3, verses 13 to 14It may be difficult for us to conceive of people thinking that about the Lord, but there are people who have let down by refusing God’s presence in their lives.There’s nothing simpler than to get away from the Lord and there’s nothing more difficult thereafter than to return to him. Not because God would not welcome us if we come back, but because there are so many elements that get in the way of our march back. The reality should be the opposite; easy to approach Jesus and difficult to get away from him.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas