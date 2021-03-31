Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
41
Tesa
1
50 minutes ago
Requiem of Officer Eric Talley, 51
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Seidenspinner
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
50 minutes ago
As Fr Nolan pointed out, "...officers, lawmen, law enforcement. Going into harm's way, going into the mouth of hell. And one did not return.” May he forever RIP.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up