A Jewish settler tries to burn down Gethsemane Church in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinianevenetwork on Dec 4 2020 The man, 49, is suspected to be a right-wing man who set fire to the holy site on the basis of a hate crime, but no details have been confirmed. The man set the church aflame by pouring “flammable liquid” and setting it aflame,” according to police reports. A church security guard noticed the man and detained him until police arrived to the scene. Firefighters said that four teams arrived to the scene. Upon their arrival they noticed a centralized fire that “fortunately did not spread to the entire church and a lot of smoke” that had accumulated inside the building. The smoke was ventilated out by the firefighters.