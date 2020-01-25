Clicks138
Leftist feminist "interviewed under caution" by police in the UK for tweeting that a man who just decides he's a woman isn't a woman
Source: www.youtube.com/watch
Source: www.youtube.com/watch
Gender critical activist Posie Parker has been subject to police questioning because of her views on trans people. I will probably be in trouble for merely interviewing her.
The revolution eats its own. And: Lefties are divided.
