O Sapientia O.P. (17 Decembris)

The first O-Antiphon according to the Dominican tradition which is sung on the 17th of December. O sapientia, quae ex ore Altissimi prodiisti, attingens a fine usque ad finem, fortiter suaviterque disponens omnia: veni ad docendum nos viam prudentiae. O Wisdom, coming forth from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from one end to the other, mightily and sweetly ordering all things: Come and teach us the way of prudence. Friars: Stefan Ansinger O.P. & Alexandre Frezzato O.P. Score: gregobase.selapa.net Location: We thank the sisters of Estavayer (dominicaines d'Estavayer-le-Lac) for their hospitality. www.moniales-op.ch