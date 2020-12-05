Australia's Only Saint, Mary Mackillop, Celebrates 10 Years Since Canonization | EWTN News Nightly Australia is celebrating ten years since the canonization of its first saint. Saint Mary Mackillop … More





Australia is celebrating ten years since the canonization of its first saint. Saint Mary Mackillop fought the stereotype and changed what was then the model for women in society and in the Church. She was born in Melbourne in 1842 and suffered from ill health at an early age. Mary was drawn to religious life, though one did not exist for women in Australia at the time. With the help of a local priest, Fr. Julian Woods, she founded the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart, with the intention of ministering to the needs of poor children. By 1891 there were over 300 sisters in the congregation, teaching across Australia and New Zealand. The sister's education methods and ethos became the foundation and model for Catholic education in Australia. In Rome, St. Mary Mackillop was remembered by the Australian embassy to the Holy See in a special online event. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.