San Sulpicio Severo, un casado orante, 29 de enero.

en inglés: JANUARY 29, 2012DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTIJESUS AND THE EVIL ONE: A MAJOR MISMATCHJanuary 29, 2012Fourth Sunday in Ordinary TimeMark 1:21-28Then they came to Capernaum, and on the Sabbath he entered thesynagogue and taught. The people were astonished at his teaching, forhe taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes. Intheir synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit; he cried out, "Whathave you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroyus? I know who you are -- the Holy One of God!" Jesus rebuked himand said, "Quiet! Come out of him!" The unclean spirit convulsed himand with a loud cry came out of him. All were amazed and asked oneanother, "What is this? A new teaching with authority. He commandseven the unclean spirits and they obey him." His fame spreadeverywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.Introductory Prayer: Oh, Holy One of God, what do you have to dowith us? We know that you have the words of eternal life and cancommand the evil one to depart. You have power over all evil and canconquer all sin. You are ready to do this because of yourunconditional love for us, and I am ready to listen humbly to yourword and respond, so that I may be healed and have life forever withyou.Petition: Jesus, help me to trust in your power to heal me of mysin.1. His Way of Teaching: Jesus teaches with authority -- of course hedoes, because he is the Son of God! He is the one who has the wordsof eternal life. He has been at the Father's side from all eternity.He has come to teach us the way to the Kingdom of Heaven. So manyvoices in our world today can confuse us and make us doubt our faith.Can we not just listen with hearts of faith to the simple messagethat Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life?2. Jesus Is in Charge: Jesus commands the evil one, and he submits.The evil one fears Christ's power. The evil one is silenced andchased out by a mere word from Christ. So often we worry and fearthat sin and evil have a grip on us that we cannot break. We worrywe cannot live up to what the Lord expects of us. Yet, his word makesthat evil one flee immediately. He can do the same in our lives ifwe put our total trust in him.3. The Evil I Can't Overcome: What is the major evil or sin that Ihave not been able to expel? What is the primary fault or defect inmy life? All my effort to improve has been blocked by this insidiouspower, greater than my virtue. I need to turn to Christ and put mytrust in his word of life. I need to ask him to free me from thatpower which consumes me and holds me back from loving and givingmyself to him and to others.Conversation with Christ: Speak that word of life, Lord. Free mefrom the power of the evil one. Do not let him run my life or keepme from your love. Give me your grace and I will be satisfied.Resolution: I will be bold and trust in the Lord's power to help meovercome my faults and the power of the devil's influence on my life.