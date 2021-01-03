195. Being simple

We are invited to let go of pride. The release that this will accomplish will allow us to use the gifts and charisms we receive from God for others.God comforts us:“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and God of all encouragement, who encourages us in our every affliction, so that we may be able to encourage those who are in any affliction with the encouragement with which we ourselves are encouraged by God.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 1, verses 3 to 4When there’s an opportunity to let Jesus take care of our distress, our fears, our sorrows, pride, God comforts us. Or rather, we discover that God comforts us, since we’ve surround ourselves again with his Heart.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas