Border Patrol Agents Say the Drug Cartels Now Control the Border | EWTN News Nightly

An unrelenting stream of foreign nationals continues to make its way to the United States through the Southern border. Several lawmakers who just returned from the border say the US immigration system remains overwhelmed. Congressman Richard Hudson says, "Several of the border patrol agents, including the section border chief told me the cartels control the border now." The congressman says border patrol agents are overwhelmed and overworked, and drug cartels know it. The latest numbers show 172,000 illegal migrants were apprehended in March alone, the most in a single, in more than 20 years. The government projects that by September, about 22,000 to 26,000 unaccompanied minors will arrive at the border each month. The Biden administration is racing to build emergency facilities, where HHS reports the average daily cost per child is approximately $775 based on past experience. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the US is "on a good path" and has an obligation to these migrants. However, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pointed out, "We are breaking all records, more fentanyl, terrorists, and more people illegally entering than we've seen in more than 20 years. If that's a good path, what's a bad path look like." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.