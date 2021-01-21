Young Catholic priest murdered in Nigeria | SW NEWS | 188 A Catholic priest has been abducted and killed by kidnappers in Nigeria. The body of Father John Gbakaan of the Diocese of Minna was found … More

A Catholic priest has been abducted and killed by kidnappers in Nigeria. The body of Father John Gbakaan of the Diocese of Minna was found dead on Saturday morning near the Lambata-Lapai Road in Niger State. United States suffering “unraveling of common moral fabric” The United States is suffering from an unraveling of the common moral fabric that has held it together for nearly 245 years. That’s the stark warning of the Archbishop of Denver, the Most Reverend Samuel Aquila. Writing in his diocesan newspaper, Archbishop Aquila reflected upon the events of the past year which have seen violent unrest across the United States provoked by all sides of the political spectrum. Pope Francis prays for the people of earthquake-stricken Sulawesi Island Pope Francis has offered prayers for the people of Sulawesi island in Indonesia who were struck by an earthquake on Friday leaving, at least, 70 people dead. Speaking after his Sunday Angelus, the Holy Father said he was praying for the deceased, for the wounded, and for all those who lost their homes and jobs. Open Doors: 1 in 8 Christians around the world suffer persecution 1 in 8 Christians around the world suffers persecution. That’s the startling claim of a new report produced by the non-governmental organization Open Doors who campaign on behalf of persecuted Christians. United States’ March for Life 2021 to go virtual The United States’ annual March for Life is to go virtual. The yearly gathering has taken place in Washington DC every year since its inception in 1974. In fact, it has now become the world’s largest human rights march. Diocese of Lansing in Michigan rejects modern “gender ideologies” The Diocese of Lansing in Michigan has published a new policy on, “gender identity” which aims to ensure that Catholic entities, such as parishes and schools, can safeguard those in their care from contemporary gender ideologies – while also fostering the highest standards of pastoral care for those with gender dysphoria. President Trump proclaims January 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day President Donald Trump has proclaimed January the 22nd as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. In one of his last acts in the White House, the outgoing president issued a proclamation establishing the pro-life day in the national calendar for the fourth year in a row. President Trump proposes National Garden of American Heroes President Trump has also issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of a National Garden of American Heroes which would include statues of dozens of notable citizens from across the history of the United States including many prominent Catholics.