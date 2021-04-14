Is he talking about Vatican II?About the German bishops? At General Audience, Pope Francis outlines the strategy of Satan against the Church; "for example certain groups want to make changes in the … More

At General Audience, Pope Francis outlines the strategy of Satan against the Church; "for example certain groups want to make changes in the life of the Church", using "the media" "but prayer is not seen"; adding it is "the Enemy... [inducing her to] make these proposed changes."