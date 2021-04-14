Clicks86
Is he talking about Vatican II?About the German bishops?
At General Audience, Pope Francis outlines the strategy of Satan against the Church; "for example certain groups want to make changes in the life of the Church", using "the media" "but prayer is not seen"; adding it is "the Enemy... [inducing her to] make these proposed changes."
This guy is so twisted. The Changes happened in the 1960s with Vatican II and the New Mass which were already condemned by the Church at the Council of Trent, the First Vatican Council, Pope St. Pius X's condemnation of Modernism, and Pope St. Pius V's condemnation of making changes to the Roman Missal in Quo Primum. It is really that simple.
HALTON region: A Catholic school board in Ontario will vote next week on a motion to fly the rainbow-colored homosexual pride flag at all board-run schools during the month of June.Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) Trustee Brenda Agnew gave notice of her motion titled “supporting our diverse school community” during an April 6 board meeting.
Incarnated Devil playing on his own kaos and confusion Apoc Romae