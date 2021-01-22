Cardinal with Coronavirus Treated in Private Hospital

Retired Mexico Cardinal Norberto Rivera, 78, is intubated and sedated in intensive care after he contracted Covid-19, media reported.On Monday he received the Last Rites and, after that, showed some improvement.Rivera is treated in a private hospital which is not covered by his insurance. Therefore, he asked Mexico Archdiocese for financial support. The archdiocese refused.Father Hugo Valdemar, a spokesman for Rivera, suggested that the archdiocese had abandoned the Cardinal.However, the Archdiocese replied that clerics, suffering from Covid-19, should find relieve in the public hospital system “in solidarity with what thousands of Mexicans are going through during this pandemic.”