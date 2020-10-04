Clicks30
“To be close to Jesus, that is my life plan.”
"What does it matter if you win a thousand battles if you cannot win agianst your own passions. The real battle is within ourselves." Carlo Acutis. Short: Bring Your Ego Down!More
"What does it matter if you win a thousand battles if you cannot win agianst your own passions. The real battle is within ourselves." Carlo Acutis.
Short: Bring Your Ego Down!
Short: Bring Your Ego Down!
The canonization of almost anyone since Vatican II is to be held in doubt since the process has been thoroughly corrupted. This includes the latest blue jean, computer "geek" young man.