YouTube has removed videos of a Senate hearing on COVID-19 treatments from a U.S. senator’s official account. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had posted videos on his YouTube channel from a December 2020 … More

YouTube has removed videos of a Senate hearing on COVID-19 treatments from a U.S. senator’s official account. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had posted videos on his YouTube channel from a December 2020 Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. Johnson is the chair of the committee. The hearing was focussed on treatments for COVID-19, with particular mention of the drug ivermectin.

One of the now-deleted clips (WATCH HERE) was of Dr. Pierre Kory, who is a founding member of Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), “a group of highly published leaders in critical care” seeking to stop excessive mortality from COVID-19.