Priest: Church Suffers More From New Mass Than From Communist Persecution

“after 1990, they joined the mainstream of the Council reforms and went down the same path as the other regions of the world,”

Even violent Communist persecution is less serious than the widespread confusion within the Church, Father John Song, 33, told Paix-Liturgique.org (December 11).Song was born in an old Catholic family in China and currently studies theology in Germany.He denounces an "insidious persecution,” caused by a renouncing the Catholic faith and profaning the liturgy.The Old Latin Mass and traditional Catholic doctrine were preserved in China until the 1990s because the Church was isolated and unaware of the Council and its "reforms."However,Song explains.He is too young to remember the Old Liturgy but he was convinced to celebrate it by the requests he received from older people and “many youngsters.”