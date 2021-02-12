Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7,31-37. Jesus left the district of Tyre and went by way of Sidon to the Sea of Galilee, into the district of the Decapolis. And people brought … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7,31-37.

Vatican Council II

Dogmatic Constitution on the Church in the Modern World “ Gaudium et spes ”, § 19-21

Some remain deaf to God's call

The root reason for human dignity lies in man's call to communion with God. From the very circumstance of his origin man is already invited to converse with God. For man would not exist were he not created by Gods love and constantly preserved by it; and he cannot live fully according to truth unless he freely acknowledges that love and devotes himself to His Creator. Still, many of our contemporaries have never recognized this intimate and vital link with God, or have explicitly rejected it. Thus atheism must be accounted among the most serious problems of this age. (…) God is expressly denied by some atheists, others believe that man can assert absolutely nothing about Him. Still others use such a method to scrutinize the question of God as to make it seem devoid of meaning. Many, unduly transgressing the limits of the positive sciences, contend that everything can be explained by this kind of scientific reasoning alone, or by contrast, they altogether disallow that there is any absolute truth. (…) Again some form for themselves such a fallacious idea of God that when they repudiate this figment they are by no means rejecting the God of the Gospel. Some never get to the point of raising questions about God, since they seem to experience no religious stirrings nor do they see why they should trouble themselves about religion. Moreover, atheism results not rarely from a violent protest against the evil in this world (…). Not to be overlooked among the forms of modern atheism is that which anticipates the liberation of man especially through his economic and social emancipation. Conscious of how weighty are the questions which atheism raises, and motivated by love for all men, the Church believes these questions ought to be examined seriously and more profoundly. She holds that the recognition of God is in no way hostile to man's dignity, since this dignity is rooted and perfected in God. For man was made an intelligent and free member of society by God Who created him, but even more important, he is called as a son to commune with God and share in His happiness.

Jesus left the district of Tyre and went by way of Sidon to the Sea of Galilee, into the district of the Decapolis.And people brought to him a deaf man who had a speech impediment and begged him to lay his hand on him.He took him off by himself away from the crowd. He put his finger into the man's ears and, spitting, touched his tongue;then he looked up to heaven and groaned, and said to him, "Ephphatha!" (that is, "Be opened!")And (immediately) the man's ears were opened, his speech impediment was removed, and he spoke plainly.He ordered them not to tell anyone. But the more he ordered them not to, the more they proclaimed it.They were exceedingly astonished and they said, "He has done all things well. He makes the deaf hear and (the) mute speak."