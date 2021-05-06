The globalization of love. The globalization of love May 9 VI Sunday of Easter Dear brothers and sisters, the liturgy of the Holy Mass of Sunday, May 9, clearly reveals God's plan: to unite all … More

May 9 VI Sunday of Easter



Dear brothers and sisters, the liturgy of the Holy Mass of Sunday, May 9, clearly reveals God's plan: to unite all humanity in His love! For God there are no borders, be they geographical, racial or cultural that are overcome and made obsolete by the impetuous wind of his Spirit. There is a mysterious transforming force in the universe that not only created it, but that in humanity, united with Christ, is bringing it to perfection in the Kingdom of God: that is Love! This is the mission to which the Risen Jesus calls everyone: to receive and kindle God's love everywhere on the globe!