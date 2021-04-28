Lumen Christi "I, the light, have come into the world, so that whoever believes in me need not stay in the dark any more. If anyone hears my words and does not keep them faithfully, it is not I who … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Lumen Christi"I, the light, have come into the world, so that whoever believes in me need not stay in the dark any more. If anyone hears my words and does not keep them faithfully, it is not I who shall condemn him, since I have come not to condemn the world, but to save the world." – John 12:46-47, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. My homily for today's feast of St Louis Marie de Montfort is online here . This photo shows the Paschal candle burning in the Rosary Shrine in London.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr