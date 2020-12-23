Their Present: German Diocese Features Transvestite For Christmas

Rottenburg-Stuttgart Diocese, Germany, released a video in which celebrities read the Christmas Gospel according to St Luke.Among the readers is Baden-Württemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann, 72, a former Communist, Green politician and Biden style pro-abortion facade Catholic.Another celebrity is Michael Panzer, who has been performing as transvestite since 1984 calling himself "Miss Wommy Wonder". The goal of the video is to bring the Nativity into "the present" [of the organisers].