206. Let’s be vigilant

Paul gives this recommendation:“See to it that no one be deprived of the grace of God.” Hebrews, chapter 12, verse 15Of all the insurances that we can buy to give us a sense of security, the assurance of God’s grace is the one that exceeds all others. Let’s ask God for our assurance to stay with Jesus.The assurance of God’s grace costs nothing. It’s true that today, we often think that what costs more is better, but it’s almost never true. With God, what’s necessary for life and for the road is free.God offers his endless grace, but we can neglect it. How easy it is to get away from the exercise regime that we gave ourselves at the beginning of the year.It’s even easier to get away from the grace of God and lose sense of reality. Let’s be sure to be constantly under the coverage of God’s grace.Let’s check if our “coverage” of the “grace of God” is still valid. God’s service is always open, but are we updating it in our lives? Otherwise, let’s regain confidence. Let’s take time for an appointment with Jesus and take up the coverage of the Holy Spirit on us. May his assurance be renewed every day. Let’s walk in faith with the complete and free coverage of God.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas