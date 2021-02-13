President Joe Biden Meets with State and Local Leaders to Discuss American Rescue Plan At the White House Friday, state and local leaders from around the nation, including the mayors of Miami and … More





At the White House Friday, state and local leaders from around the nation, including the mayors of Miami and Detroit, met with President Joe Biden to discuss the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, part of which proposes sending hundreds of billions of dollars to states and municipalities. Opponents have called that part of the rescue package too expensive and worry about inflation. Meanwhile a policy on the Southern border from the prior administration is being done away with that impacts thousands of asylum seekers who've had to remain in Mexico. And the CDC has released a roadmap for schools shut down by the coronavirus to reopen. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.