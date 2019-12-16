When John Paul II Praised Pachamama...

John Paul II referred to Andean goddess Pachamama in a May 11 1988 homily during his trip to Bolivia.He spoke about God who takes care of birds, lilies and grass, and added,“This is the work of God, who knows that we need the food that the earth produces, that varied and expressive reality that your ancestors called the ‘Pachamama’ and that reflects the work of divine Providence by offering us His gifts for the good of man.”Vatican.va published the homily in Spanish and Italian.