Our Lady of Mount Carmel
July 16 is the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. We can be clothed by Our Lady in wearing the scapular, being chaste and praying the Rosary. Her promises to save from hellfire and to rescue from purgatory are worthy of striving for.
As a man, i have been working on not looking at women's bodies, especially when they are wearing tight fitting or little clothing, and instead appreciating women's beautiful hair, or their pretty faces.
A priest advised me in the confessional, to contemplate our Lord's suffering upon the Cross, when i am tempted to lust. This has worked very well.
Christ suffered horribly for our sins.
All generations proclaim that you are blessed, Virgin Mary, please pray for the purity of the faithful. Amen.
