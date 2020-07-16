Our Lady of Mount Carmel

As a man, i have been working on not looking at women's bodies, especially when they are wearing tight fitting or little clothing, and instead appreciating women's beautiful hair, or their pretty faces.

As a man, i have been working on not looking at women's bodies, especially when they are wearing tight fitting or little clothing, and instead appreciating women's beautiful hair, or their pretty faces.

Gawking at women's curves, has led me to lustful thoughts.

A priest advised me in the confessional, to contemplate our Lord's suffering upon the Cross, when i am tempted to lust. This has worked very well.

Christ suffered horribly for our sins.

All generations proclaim that you are blessed, Virgin Mary, please pray for the purity of the faithful. Amen.