Cardinal Marx Steps Down As Chairman Of German Bishops - On The Way To Rome?

Munich Cardinal Marx will not be available as a candidate in the next election of the powerful President of the German Bishops' Conference in early March.
He wrote in a letter to his fellow bishops that he wishes someone younger to succeed him but will continue to “work actively” in the Bishops’ Conference and will stay committed to the Synodal Way.
Marx has been the president since 2014.
German Catholics wonder, wheather Marx is on his way to Rome.
