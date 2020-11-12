Everything Suspended - Except the Gift Shop

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, New Mexico, suspended on October 22 all indoor public Masses and Confession due to Covid-19.
Despite public rosaries, appeals and petitions with up to 3,000 signatures which asked for the revocation of Wester's draconic restrictions, the bishop didn't change his mind.
Only the gift shop in Santa Fe Cathedral keeps operating announcing this with a big “Gift Shop Now Open” sign outside the Cathedral (LifeSiteNews.com, November 10).
#newsLzpgamsvly
Clicks28
- Report
Social networks