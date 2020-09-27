Mortem autem Crucis

"In your minds you must be the same as Christ Jesus: His state was divine, yet he did not cling to his equality with God but emptied himself to assume the condition of a slave, and became as men are;… More

"In your minds you must be the same as Christ Jesus: His state was divine, yet he did not cling to his equality with God but emptied himself to assume the condition of a slave, and became as men are; and being as all men are, he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross. But God raised him high and gave him the name which is above all other names so that all beings in the heavens, on earth and in the underworld, should bend the knee at the name of Jesus and that every tongue should acclaim Jesus Christ as Lord, to the glory of God the Father." – Phil 2:5-11, which is part of today's 2nd reading at Mass. Stained glass window from the Shrine of St Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg MD.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr