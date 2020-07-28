Russia: The mission of Catholic Tradition in the country Of Our Lady of Fatima

It has been 2 years since the mission of the Society of Saint Pius X in addition to Moscow and Saint Petersburg has spread to the third city in Russia: Kazan. By the efforts of the head of the Priory SSPX in Kaunas (Lithuania), Fr. Pezzutti, the Mass of all times was celebrated here for the first time in a century after the Bolshevik revolution.
Kazan, the Capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, before the two revolutions (the Bolsheviks in Russia and the liberals in Rome), was a major Catholic center in the Russian Empire, where thousands of Catholics lived and where many exiled Poles lived after failed uprisings. After the accession of the Soviets, the only Catholic Church in Kazan was closed (and later transferred to the Aircraft Engineering University, where they placed a aerodynamic tube), and the number of Catholics in Kazan began to fall rapidly, so that by the time of the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1993, there were no Catholics left at all. Today, created from scratch more than 25 years ago, the Catholic community of Kazan has a couple of hundred people, among whom there were Catholics who understood the perniciousness of the liturgical and doctrinal reforms of the Second Vatican Council. Led by members of the Institute of the Incarnate Word (IVE), whose patron until recently was ex-cardinal McCarrick, the local Catholic community has all these years had an example of only one Mass — the Novus Ordo — introduced by Paul VI, with no alternatives. Consequently, the cause of reviving the Catholic tradition in Kazan met with resistance from the very beginning in the face of the local clergy. Beginning with attempts to morally repress those who spoke of the Mass of all times (up to the refusal of confession and communion), the situation soon turned to threats of physical violence (from the provincial director of the Institute of the Incarnate Word in Russia in the presence a number of witnesses), which was replaced by false calls of the police (and investigators from the "Department for combating extremism") directly to the Mass of father Pezzutti (so today a rare visit of priests of the SSPX in Kazan does without their presence).
Kazan is part of the Diocese of Saint Clement at Saratov, established in 2002 by Pope John Paul II, and headed by Msgr. Clemens Pickel (ordained in 1988 in Dresden, East Germany, under the approving censorship of the Stasi). In September 2018, after learning about the upcoming visit of Fr. Pezzutti in Kazan, Msgr. Pickel, upon arriving there, made a public statement from the ambo that the Society of Saint Pius the X is not Catholic and is not affiliated with the Catholic Church. The fact that the Supreme Pontiff in Rome has repeatedly stated the exact opposite (for example, in an interview with "La Croix" from 17.05.2016), did not puzzle anyone in the Curia of distant Saratov.. However, it would be wrong to believe that the problem is in the FSSPX itself: for example, ordinary diocesian priests from Belarus and Switzerland or Republic of Moldova, who celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass (for example, the founder of gloria.tv, Fr. Reto Nai), were not allowed to enter the Catholic parish and celebrated Mass in Lutheran's church who were more tolerant of Catholics than the Catholic Superior from Kazan.
Today, the only thing that the traditional Catholics of Kazan and Russia ask for is prayer support from anyone who has read this article. Perhaps it is your prayers that will bring Russia's conversion day closer, as the Mother of God predicted in Fatima.
