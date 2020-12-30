Clicks4
The path of gratitude Magnificat.tv
⚜🕯✝Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph✝🕯⚜ "I. A Model to Imitate" Fr. Santiago Martín FM 🙏🏻Franciscan of Mary🙏🏻 👉🏼 YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U 👉🏼Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscan…More
⚜🕯✝Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph✝🕯⚜
"I. A Model to Imitate"
Fr. Santiago Martín FM
🙏🏻Franciscan of Mary🙏🏻

👉🏼 YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U
👉🏼Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscansofmary/posts/247943380058597
👉🏼Sitio web: magnificat.tv/es/node/20139
📍In order to belong to the spiritual family of gratitude, write an email to consultas@frmaria.org
  • Report

  • Download disabled

  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up