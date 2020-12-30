Clicks4
Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph "I. A Model to Imitate" Fr. Santiago Martín FM Franciscan of Mary YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscan…More
Jubilee Year in honor of St. Joseph
"I. A Model to Imitate"
Fr. Santiago Martín FM
Franciscan of Mary
YouTube: youtu.be/JwDYjJbWb5U
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Franciscansofmary/posts/247943380058597
Sitio web: magnificat.tv/es/node/20139
In order to belong to the spiritual family of gratitude, write an email to consultas@frmaria.org
