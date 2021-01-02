Widespread confusion at Melbourne airport. There has been widespread confusion at Melbourne airport as dozens of Victorians who believed they would isolate at home were taken to hotel quarantine. … More

Widespread confusion at Melbourne airport.



There has been widespread confusion at Melbourne airport as dozens of Victorians who believed they would isolate at home were taken to hotel quarantine.



Some arrivals waited for nine hours after being told they needed exemptions to cross the border.



Passengers landed well before the midnight cut off, however flying from Sydney meant 70 passengers were told they would spend the next two weeks in hotel quarantine.