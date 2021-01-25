Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 10,1-9. The Lord Jesus appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit. He said to … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 10,1-9.

The Lord Jesus appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit.

He said to them, "The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.

Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way.

Into whatever house you enter, first say, 'Peace to this household.'

If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you.

Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you,

cure the sick in it and say to them, 'The kingdom of God is at hand for you.'"

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Vatican Council II

Decree concerning the Pastoral Office of Bishops in the Church “Christus Dominus”, 1-2,6 (©Libreria Vaticana editrice)

Timothy and Titus, successors of the apostles

Christ the Lord, Son of the living God, came that he might save his people from their sins and that all might be sanctified. Just as he himself was sent by the Father, so he also sent his Apostles.(Jn 20:21) Therefore, he sanctified them, conferring on them the Holy Spirit, so that they also might glorify the Father upon earth and save all humankind, "to the building up of the body of Christ" (Eph 4:12), which is the Church. In this Church of Christ the Roman pontiff, as the successor of Peter, to whom Christ entrusted the feeding of His sheep and lambs (Jn 21:15f.), enjoys supreme, full, immediate, and universal authority over the care of souls by divine institution. (…)

The bishops themselves, however, having been appointed by the Holy Spirit, are successors of the Apostles as pastors of souls. Together with the supreme pontiff and under his authority they are sent to continue throughout the ages the work of Christ, the eternal Pastor. Christ gave the Apostles and their successors the command and the power to teach all nations, to hallow all people in the truth, and to feed them. Bishops, therefore, have been made true and authentic teachers of the faith, pontiffs, and pastors through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to them. (…)

As legitimate successors of the Apostles and members of the episcopal college, bishops should realize that they are bound together and should manifest a concern for all the churches. For by divine institution and the rule of the apostolic office each one, together with all the other bishops, is responsible for the Church. They should especially be concerned about those parts of the world where the Word of God has not yet been proclaimed or where the faithful, particularly because of the small number of priests, are in danger of departing from the precepts of the Christian life, and even of losing the faith itself. Let bishops, therefore, make every effort to have the faithful actively support and promote works of evangelization and the apostolate.