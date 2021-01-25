Clicks5
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 10,1-9.
The Lord Jesus appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit.
He said to them, "The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.
Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.
Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way.
Into whatever house you enter, first say, 'Peace to this household.'
If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you.
Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another.
Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you,
cure the sick in it and say to them, 'The kingdom of God is at hand for you.'"
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Vatican Council II
Decree concerning the Pastoral Office of Bishops in the Church “Christus Dominus”, 1-2,6 (©Libreria Vaticana editrice)
Timothy and Titus, successors of the apostles
Christ the Lord, Son of the living God, came that he might save his people from their sins and that all might be sanctified. Just as he himself was sent by the Father, so he also sent his Apostles.(Jn 20:21) Therefore, he sanctified them, conferring on them the Holy Spirit, so that they also might glorify the Father upon earth and save all humankind, "to the building up of the body of Christ" (Eph 4:12), which is the Church. In this Church of Christ the Roman pontiff, as the successor of Peter, to whom Christ entrusted the feeding of His sheep and lambs (Jn 21:15f.), enjoys supreme, full, immediate, and universal authority over the care of souls by divine institution. (…)
The bishops themselves, however, having been appointed by the Holy Spirit, are successors of the Apostles as pastors of souls. Together with the supreme pontiff and under his authority they are sent to continue throughout the ages the work of Christ, the eternal Pastor. Christ gave the Apostles and their successors the command and the power to teach all nations, to hallow all people in the truth, and to feed them. Bishops, therefore, have been made true and authentic teachers of the faith, pontiffs, and pastors through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to them. (…)
As legitimate successors of the Apostles and members of the episcopal college, bishops should realize that they are bound together and should manifest a concern for all the churches. For by divine institution and the rule of the apostolic office each one, together with all the other bishops, is responsible for the Church. They should especially be concerned about those parts of the world where the Word of God has not yet been proclaimed or where the faithful, particularly because of the small number of priests, are in danger of departing from the precepts of the Christian life, and even of losing the faith itself. Let bishops, therefore, make every effort to have the faithful actively support and promote works of evangelization and the apostolate.
Second Letter to Timothy 1,1-8.
Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God for the promise of life in Christ Jesus,
to Timothy, my dear child: grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.
I am grateful to God, whom I worship with a clear conscience as my ancestors did, as I remember you constantly in my prayers, night and day.
I yearn to see you again, recalling your tears, so that I may be filled with joy,
as I recall your sincere faith that first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and that I am confident lives also in you.
For this reason, I remind you to stir into flame the gift of God that you have through the imposition of my hands.
For God did not give us a spirit of cowardice but rather of power and love and self-control.
So do not be ashamed of your testimony to our Lord, nor of me, a prisoner for his sake; but bear your share of hardship for the gospel with the strength that comes from God.
Psalms 96(95),1-2a.2b-3.7-8a.10.
Sing to the LORD a new song;
sing to the LORD, all you lands.
Sing to the LORD; bless his name.
Announce his salvation, day after day.
Tell his glory among the nations;
among all peoples, his wondrous deeds.
Give to the LORD, you families of nations,
give to the LORD glory and praise;
give to the LORD the glory due his name!
Say among the nations: The LORD is king.
He has made the world firm, not to be moved;
he governs the peoples with equity.
